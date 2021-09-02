Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) a GBX 256 Price Target

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) received a GBX 256 ($3.34) target price from investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 61.78% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.00) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group set a GBX 255 ($3.33) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 204 ($2.67) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Consolidated Airlines Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 222.08 ($2.90).

LON IAG opened at GBX 158.24 ($2.07) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £7.85 billion and a PE ratio of -1.62. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 52-week low of GBX 86.54 ($1.13) and a 52-week high of GBX 226.60 ($2.96). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,163.13, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 171.14 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 189.72.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

