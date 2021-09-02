Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$144.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Cormark boosted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. CIBC boosted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$137.00 to C$142.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$140.56.

RY traded up C$0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$129.71. 199,890 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,095,471. The firm has a market capitalization of C$184.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.17. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$90.75 and a 1-year high of C$134.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$128.19 and its 200-day moving average price is C$121.82.

In other news, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$131.99, for a total value of C$71,010.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$491,396.16. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$131.87, for a total value of C$701,791.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$774,449.61. Insiders have sold a total of 17,607 shares of company stock valued at $2,254,164 over the last three months.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

