Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms Underperform Rating for Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY)

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AMADY. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Amadeus IT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Erste Group lowered Amadeus IT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amadeus IT Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS AMADY traded up $1.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $62.72. The company had a trading volume of 76,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,650. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Amadeus IT Group has a 12-month low of $46.69 and a 12-month high of $79.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.24 and its 200 day moving average is $69.93. The stock has a market cap of $28.26 billion, a PE ratio of -54.07 and a beta of 1.42.

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Amadeus IT Group had a negative net margin of 21.66% and a negative return on equity of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $752.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.22 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Amadeus IT Group will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Amadeus IT Group Company Profile

Amadeus IT Group SA engages in the provision of transaction processing solutions to the travel and tourism industry. It operates through the Distribution and Information Technology Solutions segments. The Distribution segment offers global distribution system platform. The Information Technology Solutions segment includes portfolio of technology solutions that automate mission-critical processes for travel providers.

