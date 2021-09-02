Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $45.34

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 45.34 ($0.59) and last traded at GBX 409 ($5.34), with a volume of 290422 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 415 ($5.42).

Several equities research analysts have commented on CRST shares. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 390 ($5.10) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Thursday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Crest Nicholson from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 370 ($4.83) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Crest Nicholson from GBX 380 ($4.96) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 390 ($5.10) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Crest Nicholson from GBX 375 ($4.90) to GBX 420 ($5.49) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 380 ($4.96).

Get Crest Nicholson alerts:

The firm has a market cap of £1.05 billion and a PE ratio of 17.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 414.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 712.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a GBX 4.10 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd.

About Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST)

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and regeneration schemes, as well as commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

See Also: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Crest Nicholson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crest Nicholson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.