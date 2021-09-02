CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Short Interest Up 14.0% in August

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,940,000 shares, an increase of 14.0% from the July 29th total of 2,580,000 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, President Rodger Novak sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total value of $3,215,500.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 646,836 shares in the company, valued at $83,196,046.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total value of $3,792,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 217,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,526,213.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 146,875 shares of company stock valued at $20,421,110. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 10.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,290,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,226,000 after acquiring an additional 117,076 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 27,285.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,159,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,532 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 7.6% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 978,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,216,000 after purchasing an additional 68,700 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 18.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 867,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,678,000 after purchasing an additional 135,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 0.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 829,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,056,000 after buying an additional 4,292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.68% of the company’s stock.

CRSP stock opened at $126.36 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $131.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.78. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $76.71 and a 12 month high of $220.20. The company has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73 and a beta of 2.25.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $9.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $5.92. The business had revenue of $900.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.05 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 49.52%. As a group, analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRSP shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $175.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.00.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

