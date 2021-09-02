Critical Analysis: HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) and Rennova Health (OTCMKTS:RNVAD)

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) and Rennova Health (OTCMKTS:RNVAD) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

HCA Healthcare has a beta of 1.66, indicating that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rennova Health has a beta of -1.6, indicating that its stock price is 260% less volatile than the S&P 500.

68.6% of HCA Healthcare shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of HCA Healthcare shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 55.5% of Rennova Health shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares HCA Healthcare and Rennova Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HCA Healthcare 8.87% 234.29% 10.22% Rennova Health -254.69% N/A -116.51%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for HCA Healthcare and Rennova Health, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HCA Healthcare 0 3 16 0 2.84 Rennova Health 0 0 0 0 N/A

HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus target price of $241.50, indicating a potential downside of 4.42%. Given HCA Healthcare’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe HCA Healthcare is more favorable than Rennova Health.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares HCA Healthcare and Rennova Health’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HCA Healthcare $51.53 billion 1.57 $3.75 billion $11.61 21.76 Rennova Health $7.20 million 0.01 -$18.34 million N/A N/A

HCA Healthcare has higher revenue and earnings than Rennova Health.

Summary

HCA Healthcare beats Rennova Health on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc. is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services. The company was founded by Dr. Thomas Frist, Sr., Dr. Thomas Frist, Jr., and Jack Massey in 1968 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

About Rennova Health

Rennova Health, Inc. provides diagnostics and supportive software solutions to healthcare providers. The Company’s solutions include diagnostic solutions, revenue cycle management, healthcare software solutions, financial services, diagnostic laboratory testing and analytics for precision medicine, electronic health records and other software services. Rennova Health, Inc., formerly known as CollabRx, Inc., is headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida.

