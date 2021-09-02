Critical Contrast: PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) vs. Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR)

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) and Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

PureCycle Technologies has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Danimer Scientific has a beta of -1.16, meaning that its share price is 216% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations for PureCycle Technologies and Danimer Scientific, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PureCycle Technologies 0 0 5 0 3.00 Danimer Scientific 0 0 1 0 3.00

PureCycle Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $32.00, suggesting a potential upside of 106.99%. Danimer Scientific has a consensus target price of $66.00, suggesting a potential upside of 216.24%. Given Danimer Scientific’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Danimer Scientific is more favorable than PureCycle Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares PureCycle Technologies and Danimer Scientific’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PureCycle Technologies N/A -14.07% -6.26% Danimer Scientific N/A -8.94% -5.39%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PureCycle Technologies and Danimer Scientific’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PureCycle Technologies N/A N/A -$1.06 million N/A N/A Danimer Scientific $47.33 million 43.09 -$8.85 million ($0.43) -48.53

PureCycle Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Danimer Scientific.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.9% of PureCycle Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.7% of Danimer Scientific shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Danimer Scientific beats PureCycle Technologies on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PureCycle Technologies

PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

About Danimer Scientific

Danimer Scientific, Inc., a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers. The company offers its products to manufacturers in the plastics industry. Danimer Scientific, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Bainbridge, Georgia.

