Critical Contrast: XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) versus SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA)

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) and SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares XOMA and SIGA Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XOMA 16.11% 5.88% 4.06% SIGA Technologies 45.69% 36.21% 30.97%

This table compares XOMA and SIGA Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XOMA $29.39 million 11.76 $13.30 million $0.78 39.18 SIGA Technologies $124.96 million 3.93 $56.34 million $0.77 8.49

SIGA Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than XOMA. SIGA Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than XOMA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

XOMA has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SIGA Technologies has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

56.7% of XOMA shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.7% of SIGA Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 9.9% of XOMA shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of SIGA Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for XOMA and SIGA Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XOMA 0 0 3 0 3.00 SIGA Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

XOMA currently has a consensus price target of $50.67, suggesting a potential upside of 65.79%. Given XOMA’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe XOMA is more favorable than SIGA Technologies.

Summary

XOMA beats SIGA Technologies on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

XOMA Company Profile

XOMA Corp. engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics derived from platform of antibody technologies. Its products includes X358, X213, X129, and gevokizumab. The company was founded by Patrick J. Scannon in 1981 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

SIGA Technologies Company Profile

SIGA Technologies, Inc. is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for serious unmet medical needs and biothreats. The company develops therapeutic solutions for lethal pathogens including smallpox, Ebola, dengue, Lassa fever, and other dangerous viruses. It offers an orally administered antiviral drug that targets orthopoxviruses under the TPOXX brand. The company was founded by Steven Oliveira on December 28, 1995 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

