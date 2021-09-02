Critical Review: Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) vs. Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT)

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) and Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Basf and Ecovyst’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Basf $67.56 billion 1.04 -$1.21 billion $0.92 20.79 Ecovyst $1.11 billion 1.65 -$278.77 million $1.00 13.37

Ecovyst has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Basf. Ecovyst is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Basf, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Basf shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.3% of Ecovyst shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Ecovyst shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Basf and Ecovyst, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Basf 0 5 9 0 2.64 Ecovyst 0 1 2 0 2.67

Basf currently has a consensus target price of $56.43, suggesting a potential upside of 194.98%. Ecovyst has a consensus target price of $15.83, suggesting a potential upside of 18.42%. Given Basf’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Basf is more favorable than Ecovyst.

Profitability

This table compares Basf and Ecovyst’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Basf 3.45% 14.61% 6.38% Ecovyst -22.76% 9.58% 3.83%

Volatility and Risk

Basf has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ecovyst has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Basf beats Ecovyst on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE engages in the provision of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition and Care, Agricultural Solutions, and Other. The Chemicals segment supplies petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment includes isocyanates and polyamides as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for the plastics and plastics processing industries. The Industrial Solutions segment develops and markets ingredients and additives for industrial applications such as polymer dispersions, pigments, resins, electronic materials, antioxidants, and additives. The Surface Technologies segment bundles chemical solutions for surfaces with the catalysts and coating divisions. The Nutrition and Care segment consists of ingredients and solutions for consumer applications in the areas of nutrition, home, and personal care. The Agricultural Solutions segment comprises fungicides, herbicides, insecticides, and biological crop protection products, as well as seeds and seed treatment products. The Other segment focuses on the commodity trading, engineering and other services, as well as rental income and l

Ecovyst Company Profile

Ecovyst, Inc. engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services. The Catalysts segment includes zeolites, anti-blocking agents, chemical catalysis, polyolefin supports, chrome catalysts for high-density polyethylene, and polyolefin catalysi. The Performance Chemicals segment supplies personal and industrial cleaning products, fuel-efficient tires, surface coatings, and food and beverage products. The company was founded on August 7, 2015 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

