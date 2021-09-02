Critical Survey: Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) and ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY)

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) and ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Bath & Body Works has a beta of 1.75, suggesting that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ASOS has a beta of 3.57, suggesting that its stock price is 257% more volatile than the S&P 500.

77.5% of Bath & Body Works shares are held by institutional investors. 16.3% of Bath & Body Works shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bath & Body Works and ASOS’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bath & Body Works $11.85 billion 1.54 $844.00 million $3.46 19.14 ASOS $4.22 billion 1.24 $143.99 million $1.62 32.32

Bath & Body Works has higher revenue and earnings than ASOS. Bath & Body Works is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ASOS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Bath & Body Works and ASOS, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bath & Body Works 0 1 8 0 2.89 ASOS 0 5 7 0 2.58

Bath & Body Works presently has a consensus price target of $80.00, suggesting a potential upside of 20.77%. Given Bath & Body Works’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Bath & Body Works is more favorable than ASOS.

Profitability

This table compares Bath & Body Works and ASOS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bath & Body Works 14.62% -190.65% 15.80% ASOS N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Bath & Body Works beats ASOS on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

L Brands, through Bath & Body Works, Victoria’s Secret and PINK, is an international company. The company operates 2,669 company-operated specialty stores in the United States, Canada and Greater China, in more than 700 franchised locations worldwide and through its websites worldwide.

ASOS Company Profile

ASOS Plc engages in in the operation of a multi-platform offering fashion products for 20-somethings. The firm offers clothes and other fashion items available in retail. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and European Union. The company was founded by Nicholas Jon Robertson and Quentin John Griffiths on June 2, 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

