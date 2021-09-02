Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Shares Acquired by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,291 shares during the period. Crown Castle International makes up about 0.7% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $6,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,599,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,267,136,000 after purchasing an additional 507,298 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 27.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,703,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,046,915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787,088 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 3.4% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,937,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,571,249,000 after purchasing an additional 492,940 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 5.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,679,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,493,991,000 after purchasing an additional 470,615 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 3.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,833,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,345,312,000 after purchasing an additional 258,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Crown Castle International from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.00.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director J Landis Martin acquired 4,200 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $191.52 per share, with a total value of $804,384.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 141,755 shares in the company, valued at $27,148,917.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total transaction of $766,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,579,273.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCI traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $197.90. 1,454,143 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,815,263. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $196.13 and its 200 day moving average is $183.99. The stock has a market cap of $85.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1-year low of $146.15 and a 1-year high of $204.62.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 78.47%.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

