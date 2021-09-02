Crypto Sports (CSPN) Market Capitalization Hits $342,196.73

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded up 11.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. In the last week, Crypto Sports has traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Crypto Sports has a market cap of $342,196.73 and approximately $459.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crypto Sports coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000252 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Crypto Sports

Crypto Sports (CSPN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @CryptoSportsIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. Crypto Sports’ official website is www.crypto-sports.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Crypto Sports Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Sports should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crypto Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

