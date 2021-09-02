CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) Price Down 8.6% This Week

CryptoBonusMiles (CURRENCY:CBM) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 2nd. CryptoBonusMiles has a market capitalization of $907,941.45 and approximately $3,596.00 worth of CryptoBonusMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoBonusMiles coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, CryptoBonusMiles has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CryptoBonusMiles alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.42 or 0.00060533 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002910 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00014277 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.14 or 0.00121687 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $392.56 or 0.00807677 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00047590 BTC.

CryptoBonusMiles Profile

CryptoBonusMiles (CRYPTO:CBM) is a coin. Its launch date was May 13th, 2018. CryptoBonusMiles’ total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,998,401 coins. CryptoBonusMiles’ official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CryptoBonusMiles is cryptobonusmiles.com . The Reddit community for CryptoBonusMiles is /r/AeronAero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CryptoBonusMiles is medium.com/@aeronaero

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) is a universal bonus miles aggregation platform developed by Aeron for anyone who travels by air, would enable the users to get crypto rewards and discover the major airline loyalty programs. A user will get CBM points for all activities on the platform, which accrue together with airline bonus miles. These points will serve as extra rewards to use on discounts or products at partner shops. “

Buying and Selling CryptoBonusMiles

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoBonusMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoBonusMiles should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoBonusMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoBonusMiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoBonusMiles and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.