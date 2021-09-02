CryptoFlow Market Cap Hits $407,986.83 (CFL)

CryptoFlow (CURRENCY:CFL) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. CryptoFlow has a total market capitalization of $407,986.83 and $5,345.00 worth of CryptoFlow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CryptoFlow has traded 14.9% lower against the dollar. One CryptoFlow coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CryptoFlow alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002029 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.93 or 0.00064761 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.95 or 0.00131747 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.52 or 0.00157237 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,697.22 or 0.07499157 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003253 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,398.58 or 1.00196383 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $402.78 or 0.00816966 BTC.

About CryptoFlow

CryptoFlow’s total supply is 386,848,901 coins and its circulating supply is 92,026,159 coins. CryptoFlow’s official Twitter account is @CryptoFlow7 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CryptoFlow is cryptoflow.co.uk

CryptoFlow Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFlow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoFlow should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoFlow using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoFlow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoFlow and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.