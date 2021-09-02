Cryptonite Market Capitalization Hits $349,814.07 (XCN)

Cryptonite (CURRENCY:XCN) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 2nd. Cryptonite has a market cap of $349,814.07 and approximately $148.00 worth of Cryptonite was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cryptonite has traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar. One Cryptonite coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49,334.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,793.96 or 0.07690299 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $669.66 or 0.01357392 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.36 or 0.00371674 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.89 or 0.00137603 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $302.70 or 0.00613576 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 31.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $238.27 or 0.00482960 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.52 or 0.00345648 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00005964 BTC.

About Cryptonite

XCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the M7 POW hashing algorithm. Cryptonite’s total supply is 708,506,520 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptonite is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptonite and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cryptonite’s official Twitter account is @CryptoniteCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cryptonite’s official website is cryptonite.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptonite was developed by the Mini-blockchain Project over a period of almost four months. Cryptonite is a fork of the Bitcoin core but the code has been extensively modified and expanded upon. “

Cryptonite Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptonite should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptonite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

