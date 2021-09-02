CryptoSoul (SOUL) Price Reaches $0.0028 on Major Exchanges

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded up 21.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. CryptoSoul has a market capitalization of $888,242.95 and $1,743.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoSoul coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, CryptoSoul has traded 38.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CryptoSoul alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.47 or 0.00085809 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.21 or 0.00349959 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00011000 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00046403 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00016184 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000094 BTC.

CryptoSoul Profile

CryptoSoul uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 12th, 2018. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 322,094,484 coins and its circulating supply is 317,272,249 coins. The official message board for CryptoSoul is medium.com/@cryptosoul . CryptoSoul’s official website is cryptosoul.io . CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

CryptoSoul Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoSoul should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoSoul using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoSoul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoSoul and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.