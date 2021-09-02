CryptoTask Market Capitalization Achieves $823,843.10 (CTASK)

CryptoTask (CURRENCY:CTASK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 2nd. One CryptoTask coin can currently be purchased for about $0.57 or 0.00001153 BTC on exchanges. CryptoTask has a market cap of $823,843.10 and approximately $56,619.00 worth of CryptoTask was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CryptoTask has traded 20.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About CryptoTask

CryptoTask’s genesis date was January 28th, 2021. CryptoTask’s total supply is 15,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,447,604 coins. CryptoTask’s official Twitter account is @ct_task . The Reddit community for CryptoTask is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptotask

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoTask is a decentralized blockchain freelance market ecosystem lowering fees by directly connecting hirees and applicants peer to peer. Job disputes are designed to be resolved much faster and cheaper, while the users' reputation is stored on the blockchain and there is no arbitrary censorship or hidden tampering, such as hidden boosting. “

CryptoTask Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoTask directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoTask should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoTask using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

