CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) Reaches New 52-Week High at $58.90

CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $58.90 and last traded at $58.58, with a volume of 4886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.38.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on CS Disco in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on CS Disco in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on CS Disco in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on CS Disco in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on CS Disco in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CS Disco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.25.

About CS Disco (NYSE:LAW)

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

