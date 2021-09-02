CSFB Boosts Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Price Target to C$157.00

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its price target lifted by CSFB from C$156.00 to C$157.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.13% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CM. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$159.00 to C$168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Cormark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$159.65.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

TSE CM opened at C$145.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$65.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$144.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$134.72. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of C$96.42 and a 12 month high of C$152.84.

In other news, Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 2,500 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$144.35, for a total transaction of C$360,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$336,335.50. Also, Senior Officer Christina Charlotte Kramer sold 18,727 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$144.86, for a total value of C$2,712,793.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,226,239.90. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,227 shares of company stock valued at $8,889,705.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Recommended Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.