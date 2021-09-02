CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) Short Interest Update

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 15.0% from the July 29th total of 2,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSPI opened at $9.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -315.89 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.47. CSP has a fifty-two week low of $6.95 and a fifty-two week high of $14.33.

Get CSP alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSPI. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of CSP by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 236,054 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in CSP by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 251,488 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,188,000 after buying an additional 22,350 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in CSP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $368,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of CSP from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

CSP Company Profile

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. The company's High Performance Products segment offers ARIA Software-Defined Security, a cybersecurity solution; Myricom network adapters comprising Ethernet adapters and specialized software of ARC Series and Secure Intelligent Adapters; ARIA security appliances for network security services; nVoy Series, including Packet Broker and Packet Recorder appliances; and multicomputer products for digital signal processing applications in the defense markets.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for CSP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.