CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) Given a €62.50 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) received a €62.50 ($73.53) target price from investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.86% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Nord/LB set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday. Baader Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €60.92 ($71.67).

Get CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of EVD stock opened at €55.38 ($65.15) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is €55.98 and its 200 day moving average is €55.39. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €37.14 ($43.69) and a 52-week high of €60.86 ($71.60). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion and a PE ratio of -357.29.

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Austria, Finland, Netherlands, Spain, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.