Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the textile maker on Monday, October 18th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th.

Culp has increased its dividend by 27.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Culp alerts:

Shares of CULP stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.49. The stock had a trading volume of 22,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,504. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.43. Culp has a 52-week low of $11.41 and a 52-week high of $17.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.63 million, a PE ratio of 51.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.20.

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The textile maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. Culp had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 5.35%. Equities analysts forecast that Culp will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Culp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

In other Culp news, Director Sharon A. Decker sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total transaction of $41,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,331 shares in the company, valued at $126,019.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Culp stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) by 15,938.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,736 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,694 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.05% of Culp worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Culp Company Profile

Culp, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of mattresses and upholstery products. It operates through the Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics segments. The Mattress Fabrics segment markets and sells covers and beddings under the Culp Home Fashions brand. The Upholstery Fabrics segment produces and supplies fabrics for residential and commercial manufacturers.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Culp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Culp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.