Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $281.11.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CMI shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cummins from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $270.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Cummins from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Cummins from $291.00 to $358.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cummins from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Get Cummins alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMI. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 14,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Cummins by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 225,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,502,000 after acquiring an additional 48,775 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its position in shares of Cummins by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 172,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,042,000 after acquiring an additional 27,147 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Cummins by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Finally, Sepio Capital LP increased its position in shares of Cummins by 321.4% in the 1st quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 7,719 shares during the period. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $234.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.61. Cummins has a 1 year low of $199.70 and a 1 year high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 9.52%. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cummins will post 16.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Further Reading: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.