CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,550,000 shares, a growth of 12.3% from the July 29th total of 4,050,000 shares. Currently, 8.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

CVAC stock traded down $0.73 on Thursday, reaching $69.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,078. CureVac has a 52 week low of $43.00 and a 52 week high of $151.80. The company has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion and a P/E ratio of -61.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 5.55.

Get CureVac alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVAC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CureVac by 910,987.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,056,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,658,000 after buying an additional 1,056,745 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in CureVac by 5,379.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 476,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,030,000 after buying an additional 468,027 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CureVac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,396,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in CureVac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,656,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CureVac by 103.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 283,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,854,000 after buying an additional 144,331 shares in the last quarter. 7.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank set a $123.00 target price on CureVac and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Bank of America lowered CureVac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CureVac in a report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CureVac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CureVac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.80.

About CureVac

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; vaccine for lassa yellow fever; vaccine for respirational syncytial virus; CV7301, a second-generation lipid nanoparticle flu vaccine; and vaccines for rota, malaria, and universal influenza.

Read More: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for CureVac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CureVac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.