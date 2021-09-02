Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Short Interest Update

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,620,000 shares, an increase of 13.2% from the July 29th total of 4,080,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.
Shares of CWK traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $17.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,261. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.44. Cushman & Wakefield has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $19.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.50.
Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cushman & Wakefield will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 5,810,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $106,040,566.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO W Brett White sold 60,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total transaction of $1,055,362.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,535,112 shares of company stock worth $175,045,931. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 459.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.
Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile
Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.
