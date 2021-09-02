Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Short Interest Update

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,620,000 shares, an increase of 13.2% from the July 29th total of 4,080,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Shares of CWK traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $17.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,261. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.44. Cushman & Wakefield has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $19.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.50.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cushman & Wakefield will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CWK. TheStreet raised Cushman & Wakefield from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Cushman & Wakefield in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $16.50 price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.43.

In other news, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 5,810,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $106,040,566.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO W Brett White sold 60,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total transaction of $1,055,362.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,535,112 shares of company stock worth $175,045,931. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 459.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

