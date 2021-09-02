CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Holdings Boosted by Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. grew its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,221 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up 2.0% of Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 695,794 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $58,057,000 after acquiring an additional 6,325 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 703,721 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $52,942,000 after purchasing an additional 27,562 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 2,510,575 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $188,871,000 after buying an additional 188,559 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 20,233 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in CVS Health by 12.0% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 27,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,303,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 37,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total value of $3,255,640.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,274,286.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.55 per share, with a total value of $238,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,334 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,919.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 107,927 shares of company stock worth $9,297,799. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CVS traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $86.96. The stock had a trading volume of 5,222,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,523,083. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.01. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $55.36 and a 52 week high of $90.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $72.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.27 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. upped their price target on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.89.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

