CWS Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

CWS Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 38.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 0.5% of CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 24,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,525,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Provident Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 303,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,485,000 after purchasing an additional 17,269 shares during the period. Burney Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 23.7% during the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 110.9% during the second quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 10,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 5,691 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $229.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 356,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,147. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $222.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.07. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $146.88 and a 52 week high of $229.96.

