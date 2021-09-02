Cyclone Protocol (CYC) Trading Down 5.8% Over Last Week

Cyclone Protocol (CURRENCY:CYC) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 2nd. In the last week, Cyclone Protocol has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cyclone Protocol has a market cap of $8.29 million and approximately $317,792.00 worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cyclone Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $604.83 or 0.01222025 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cyclone Protocol Profile

Cyclone Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 13,713 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

Buying and Selling Cyclone Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cyclone Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cyclone Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cyclone Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

