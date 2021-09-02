Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) Shares Up 9.4%

Cytek BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB)’s share price shot up 9.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.94 and last traded at $22.80. 2,479 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 290,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.85.

A number of brokerages have commented on CTKB. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Cytek BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Cytek BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cytek BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Cytek BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Cytek BioSciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:CTKB)

Cytek Biosciences Inc provides cell analysis solutions. The company developed high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis technology called Full Spectrum Profiling. Cytek Biosciences Inc is based in FREMONT, Calif.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Cytek BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytek BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.