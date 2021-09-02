CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,868,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,104 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 4.41% of CytomX Therapeutics worth $18,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $263,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 371.6% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 131,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 103,300 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 7,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP boosted its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 483,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 209,338 shares during the period. 87.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CytomX Therapeutics news, CEO Sean A. Mccarthy sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total transaction of $704,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,256.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CTMX stock opened at $5.20 on Thursday. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.28 and a 1 year high of $10.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.82 million, a PE ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 0.68.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.04). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.52% and a negative net margin of 96.67%. The business had revenue of $16.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.13 million. As a group, analysts predict that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of CytomX Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W.

