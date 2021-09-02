D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 9,930,000 shares, a growth of 13.7% from the July 29th total of 8,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,920,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE DHI traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $96.65. 50,460 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,098,346. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.85. D.R. Horton has a twelve month low of $64.32 and a twelve month high of $106.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $34.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.65.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.25. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 28.04%. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that D.R. Horton will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

DHI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wedbush upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.44.

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total value of $217,009.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the second quarter valued at $1,442,000. Lumbard & Kellner LLC increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 2.9% during the second quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 4,688 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 17.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 40,041 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after purchasing an additional 6,014 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 16.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,099,241 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $189,709,000 after purchasing an additional 291,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Resource Group bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the second quarter valued at $2,054,000. 81.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

