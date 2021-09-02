Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 4,005 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,414 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $15,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,733 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Loudon Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 15,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 8,498 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MMM. Argus boosted their price objective on 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $212.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $218.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.92.

In other 3M news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 6,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.86, for a total transaction of $1,280,574.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,286,675.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total value of $621,262.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,666 shares of company stock valued at $4,103,569. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $194.20. The stock had a trading volume of 20,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,380,650. The firm has a market cap of $112.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $156.13 and a fifty-two week high of $208.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $198.25 and a 200-day moving average of $195.58.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 17.13%. The business’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that 3M will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.73%.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

