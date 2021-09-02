Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 131,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,714 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $13,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PM. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth $27,000. Centiva Capital LP boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 152.2% in the first quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 8,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 179.1% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 67.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Philip Morris International stock traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $105.05. 34,615 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,383,592. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.84. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.93 and a 12-month high of $103.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.81 and its 200-day moving average is $95.16.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to buyback $7.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 92.84%.

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $2,176,410.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays set a $98.59 target price on Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet raised Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.47.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

