Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,547 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,337 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $8,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 418.3% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 44.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 29.8% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Fortive during the second quarter worth $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Fortive news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 3,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total transaction of $261,578.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at $3,185,366.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Fortive stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Thursday, hitting $74.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,454,179. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.91 and its 200 day moving average is $70.98. Fortive Co. has a 1-year low of $60.82 and a 1-year high of $82.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 29.84%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.40%.

A number of research firms have commented on FTV. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Fortive from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Fortive from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Fortive from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fortive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

About Fortive

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

