Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 35.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,900 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned 0.23% of Fox Factory worth $14,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Fox Factory by 165.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 33.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

NASDAQ FOXF traded up $0.41 on Thursday, reaching $149.47. 130 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,935. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $155.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $69.95 and a fifty-two week high of $172.25.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 13.43%. Equities research analysts forecast that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total value of $47,819.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,417.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher Tutton sold 910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $141,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,100,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,711 shares of company stock worth $266,875. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FOXF. Truist lifted their price target on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $159.00 price target on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.80.

Fox Factory Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

Featured Story: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF).

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.