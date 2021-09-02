Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 1,338 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 87,827 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $9,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 132.7% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 235.8% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SBUX. Cowen boosted their target price on Starbucks from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Starbucks from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Starbucks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on Starbucks from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX remained flat at $$117.45 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 89,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,908,180. The company has a market capitalization of $138.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.89. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $81.75 and a 1 year high of $126.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.08.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 153.85%.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

