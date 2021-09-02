Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,742 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $11,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,062,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,684,000 after acquiring an additional 266,566 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 111.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,777,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,815,000 after buying an additional 2,516,289 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,968,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,011,000 after buying an additional 314,801 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 2,110,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,583,000 after buying an additional 6,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,096,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,892,000 after buying an additional 44,691 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

HCA traded up $1.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $254.04. 6,060 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,433,361. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.45. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.38 and a 12-month high of $257.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.87. The company has a market cap of $81.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.66.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $1.21. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 234.29%. The firm had revenue of $14.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.23 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.54%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HCA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $247.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $215.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.00.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,006,548. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Jonathan B. Perlin sold 40,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,778,068. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

