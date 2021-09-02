Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,481 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $15,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at $491,462,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,777,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,024,923,000 after purchasing an additional 5,311,989 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 6.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 34,869,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,272,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082,363 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 63.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,922,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tesco Pension Investment Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth $122,625,000. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SCHW. JMP Securities raised their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Citigroup reduced their target price on The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.41.

In other The Charles Schwab news, EVP Nigel J. Murtagh sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.76, for a total transaction of $1,869,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,484 shares in the company, valued at $6,166,503.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $2,102,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 547,569 shares of company stock valued at $39,978,835. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Charles Schwab stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $73.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,505,359. The company has a market capitalization of $132.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89 and a beta of 1.03. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $33.79 and a 12 month high of $76.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business’s revenue was up 84.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 29.39%.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

