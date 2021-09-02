Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Decreases Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. cut its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 33.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,750 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $8,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. StoneX Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 10,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,651,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $641,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 41,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,320,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $691,000. 35.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $354.98. 117,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,888,557. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $349.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $339.52. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $261.41 and a fifty-two week high of $356.60.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

