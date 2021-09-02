Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,109 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,900 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of Bill.com worth $14,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 48.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 1.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Bill.com by 3.0% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Bill.com by 3.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 87.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BILL shares. BTIG Research raised their price target on Bill.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their target price on Bill.com from $185.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Bill.com from $223.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Bill.com from $214.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.00.

BILL traded up $11.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $288.29. 14,498 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,325,495. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $204.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.70. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.19 and a 1-year high of $291.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $27.15 billion, a PE ratio of -240.50 and a beta of 2.39.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 9.45% and a negative net margin of 41.43%. The firm had revenue of $78.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. Bill.com’s revenue was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 5,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.93, for a total transaction of $1,456,847.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.13, for a total value of $310,260.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 282,029 shares of company stock worth $60,108,383 in the last ninety days. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

