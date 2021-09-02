Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,696 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $10,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Accenture by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,229,508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,323,402,000 after buying an additional 2,060,453 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Accenture by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,887,507 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,007,673,000 after buying an additional 98,816 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,857,830 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,715,758,000 after purchasing an additional 230,261 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,934,854 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,192,004,000 after purchasing an additional 150,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,919,749 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,187,831,000 after purchasing an additional 185,998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total value of $825,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,165,267.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total value of $1,413,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,068,360.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,993 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,020. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN traded up $2.51 on Thursday, reaching $340.41. 28,068 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,925,470. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $317.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $291.02. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $210.42 and a fifty-two week high of $339.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.04 billion, a PE ratio of 37.80, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.11.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

ACN has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Accenture from $302.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Accenture from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Argus raised their price target on Accenture from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Accenture from $305.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.57.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

