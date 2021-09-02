Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,101 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 6,603 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $10,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 73,560 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,251,000 after purchasing an additional 30,250 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 480,724 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,852,000 after acquiring an additional 57,096 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 121,359 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,303,000 after acquiring an additional 12,788 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 164.5% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 61,890 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,259,000 after acquiring an additional 38,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 488,629 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $41,523,000 after acquiring an additional 5,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

NASDAQ:MU traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $73.26. 467,217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,140,313. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.75. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.45 and a twelve month high of $96.96. The company has a market capitalization of $82.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.26.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th.

In related news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total value of $396,776.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 257,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,475,453.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $677,031.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,937,235.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 151,682 shares of company stock worth $12,082,346. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, July 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Cleveland Research downgraded Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Micron Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.37.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.