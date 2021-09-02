Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,108 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,249 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $10,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,785 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 29,513 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after buying an additional 3,355 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,939 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Security Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 7,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares during the period. 79.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

In related news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total transaction of $6,812,481.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total transaction of $75,304.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,995 shares of company stock valued at $14,215,774 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $135.10. The company had a trading volume of 46,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,417,296. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $128.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.74. The stock has a market cap of $181.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.91, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $98.94 and a 52 week high of $135.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $152.00 target price (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.91.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.