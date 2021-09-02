Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $10.92 Million Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,278 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $10,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Intuit by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 775,419 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $294,527,000 after buying an additional 24,029 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Intuit by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,594 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Intuit by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,182 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 21.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 846 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,066,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuit news, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 14,843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.43, for a total transaction of $8,199,718.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,693.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total value of $316,054.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at $722,410.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,260 shares of company stock valued at $9,954,539 in the last ninety days. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

INTU traded down $4.99 on Thursday, hitting $558.14. 17,718 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,258,427. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $295.37 and a 12 month high of $582.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $523.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $453.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.18, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.03.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.22%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on INTU shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $510.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $544.55.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

