Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $11.65 Million Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,653 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $11,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at about $269,000. StoneX Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 8.4% in the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 18,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at about $3,833,000. Cincinnati Financial Corp grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 4.3% in the second quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp now owns 538,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,690,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 703,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,280,000 after purchasing an additional 15,704 shares during the last quarter. 65.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $112.62. The stock had a trading volume of 322,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,907,915. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.11 and a 52 week high of $121.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.24%.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $606,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on AbbVie from $148.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.32.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

