Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $13.85 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 353,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,301 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $13,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. 57.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $80,226.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.62.

NYSE:PFE traded up $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $46.27. 404,716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,156,568. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $51.86. The company has a market cap of $259.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.27%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

