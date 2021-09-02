Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $13 Million Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 339.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,742 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,959 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $13,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 185.7% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 122.9% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 201.8% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

CRWD has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $296.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target (up previously from $265.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.15.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock traded up $3.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $273.07. 66,494 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,868,052. The company has a market cap of $61.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -374.96 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.80. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.25 and a fifty-two week high of $289.24.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $337.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.53 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.35, for a total value of $759,045.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 128,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.94, for a total transaction of $33,700,493.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 276,334 shares of company stock valued at $70,402,213 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

