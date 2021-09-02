Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $8.51 Million Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,129 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $8,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 44.7% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 6.0% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 0.6% in the second quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 20,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cpwm LLC raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.9% in the first quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 3,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $81.93 per share, for a total transaction of $323,623.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 12,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,191.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ATVI shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$100.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.91.

NASDAQ:ATVI traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $81.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,296,701. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.19 and a 1 year high of $104.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.27 and a 200-day moving average of $92.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 17.05%. On average, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

