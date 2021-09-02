Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 198,011 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,242 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $15,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.4% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 13,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.9% in the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period. Asset Management Corp IL ADV boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% in the second quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 6,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,039,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,875,000 after acquiring an additional 121,903 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 18.4% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 167,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,992,000 after acquiring an additional 25,973 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.85.

NYSE:MRK traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $76.70. 147,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,242,803. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.71 and a one year high of $87.80. The company has a market capitalization of $194.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 43.77%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

