Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 1,965 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $9,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 51.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE UPS traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $198.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,400,866. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.63 and a 1-year high of $219.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $201.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.54.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 155.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UPS shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Stephens boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.75.

